Microsoft Bing To Include Ads In AI-Powered Chat Responses For Driving Traffic To Publishers

When Microsoft introduced the AI-powered Bing, based on GPT-4, the world was abuzz about what it could do, and how efficiently it answers user queries—while establishing context in the search results.

Now, according to 9to5Google, Bing is soon going to insert ads in the mix, to drive more traffic to participating publishers, and being to able to monetise search with ads.

Advertising has been part and parcel of the Bing experience but now, ads are being inserted into the search results—generated as Bing chat responses as well.

According to a recent tweet by Debarghya Das, Bing’s chatbot responses now contain embedded ad links. These links are identified by the word ‘ad’ as a clickable hyperlink in the references provided with the response.

“First, we want to drive more traffic to publishers in this new world of search. It is a top goal for us, and we measure success in part by how much traffic we are sending from the new Bing/Edge," Microsoft’s Yusuf Mehdi said.

He added, “second, we want to increase revenue to publishers. We seek to do this by both driving more traffic to them through new features like chat and answers and by also pioneering the future of advertising in these new mediums as I will describe below."