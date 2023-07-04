Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Microsoft Faces EU Antitrust Probe as Remedy Talks Hit a Roadblock: Report

Microsoft Faces EU Antitrust Probe as Remedy Talks Hit a Roadblock: Report

Microsoft has been fined 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in the previous decade for practices in breach of EU competition rules

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 01:35 IST

United States of America (USA)

Microsoft kicked off talks with the European Commission last year in a bid to stave off an investigation.
Microsoft kicked off talks with the European Commission last year in a bid to stave off an investigation.

Microsoft is likely to face an EU antitrust investigation in the coming months after remedy discussions with the EU watchdog to avert such a move appear to have hit a roadblock, people familiar with the matter said.

Microsoft, which has been fined 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in the previous decade for practices in breach of EU competition rules, including tying or bundling two or more products together, found itself in the EU crosshairs after a complaint by Salesforce-owned workspace messaging app Slack in 2020.

Microsoft added Teams to Office 365 in 2017 for free, with the app eventually replacing Skype for Business.

Advertisement

Slack alleged that its rival had unfairly integrated workplace chat and video app Teams into its Office product.

Microsoft kicked off talks with the European Commission last year in a bid to stave off an investigation. It recently offered to cut the price of its Office product without its Teams app.

The European Commission has been seeking a deeper price cut than that offered by the U.S. software giant, the people said.

The EU executive declined to comment.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • A Microsoft spokesperson said: “We continue to engage cooperatively with the Commission in its investigation and are open to pragmatic solutions that address its concerns and serve customers well."

    ($1 = 0.9147 euros)

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: July 04, 2023, 01:35 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 01:35 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App