Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Microsoft Fixes Outage Affecting Outlook Web Users: All Details Here

Microsoft Fixes Outage Affecting Outlook Web Users: All Details Here

The tech giant had claimed that distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks were the reason behind the services' outages earlier this month.

Advertisement

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

IANS

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 11:53 IST

New York, United States of America (USA)

Outlook faces outage once again
Outlook faces outage once again

Microsoft has fixed a web access issue affecting Outlook users in North America. The company tweeted from its ‘@MSFT365Status’ account on Tuesday that “we’re investigating an Outlook for the web access issue affecting our customers in North America. Please refer to the Service Health Dashboard in the admin centre under EX610644 for more details".

Early Wednesday, it posted: “We’ve confirmed that deployment of the fix has completed, and impact has been mitigated. Additional details can be found in the admin centre under EX610644." Several users reported the issue on Twitter.

While one user posted, “How long before Microsoft fixes their mobile web Outlook app?", another said: “I am coughing and wheezing from inside my damn house, and I have an awful headache. Between this and the Outlook outage, it has been a quote day."

Advertisement
top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • According to the online outage monitor website Downdetector, about 67 per cent of people had reported problems while using Outlook, 23 per cent while using the website, and 10 per cent while logging in.

    The tech giant had claimed that distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks were the reason behind the services’ outages earlier this month.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Bharat UpadhyayBharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and c...Read More

    first published: June 28, 2023, 11:53 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 11:53 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App