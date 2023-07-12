Microsoft Has A Major Security Warning For Windows Users: Update Right Away!

Microsoft has issued a new security patch for Windows that has not one, not two, but six zero-day vulnerabilities. The July 2023 Patch was released earlier this week, which also suggests the security update will fix around 132 flaws in the operating system.

The six of these are zero-day issues that have actively been exploited as per the company. The zero-day security is termed for any attack that has been publicly disclosed but there is no official fix for it.

Microsoft has already given a fix for five of the six serious issues. Interestingly, while there are hundreds of security flaws in the previous version, Microsoft has only categorised nine of them as critical, the report here explains.

Advertisement

The one RCE flaw which is yet to be fixed has become a serious concern for cybersecurity firms, who have seen multiple exploits in the open. In addition to these, the company has still not fixed the vulnerabilities in the Microsoft Edge browser with this patch, and we are hoping that it will be resolved by next month.