Home » Tech » Microsoft Increases Bing AI's Chat Limits To 120 Per Day: All Details Here

Microsoft Increases Bing AI's Chat Limits To 120 Per Day: All Details Here

This decision came as Bing AI went haywire for some users during the chat sessions.

Advertisement

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

IANS

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 10:17 IST

New Delhi, India

Microsoft has increased conversation limits on Bing AI
Microsoft has increased conversation limits on Bing AI

Tech giant Microsoft has increased conversation limits on Bing AI to 10 chats per session and 120 total chats per day.

Earlier, these conversations were limited to 6 chat turns per session and a total of 100 per day.

Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft, Yusuf Mehdi, tweeted on Wednesday: “Bing Chat moving today to 10 chats per session / 120 total per day."

“Engineering making steady progress with quality of experience giving us confidence to expand the testing. Let us know how it’s working for you!"

RELATED NEWS

Last month, the tech giant had implemented limits of 5 chat turns per session and a total of 50 per day on Bing AI.

Advertisement

This decision came as Bing AI went haywire for some users during the chat sessions.

ChatGPT-driven Bing search engine triggered a shockwave after it told a reporter of The New York Times that it loved him, confessed its destructive desires and said it “wanted to be alive", leaving the reporter “deeply unsettled."

However, later, the company had increased the limitations to 6 chats per session and a total of 60 per day.

After a few days of the announcement, Mikhail Parakhin, the head of web services at Microsoft, announced that total chats have been increased to a total of 100 per day.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Bharat UpadhyayBharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and c...Read More

first published: March 09, 2023, 10:17 IST
last updated: March 09, 2023, 10:17 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sanya Malhotra Soars Mercury Levels In Orange Bralette And Ruched Skirt, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Raai Laxmi Oozes Sexiness In Bold Red Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sultry And Sexy Swimwear Pictures