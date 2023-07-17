Microsoft Is Ending Xbox Game Pass 'Friends And Family' Plan In August: Here's Why

The US-based tech giant Microsoft has announced that it will end the preview of its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Friends and Family plan on August 15. The company said that existing memberships will end and Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family will no longer be available.

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Friends and Family plan, priced at Rs 199 per month, enabled sharing of a single subscription among up to five individuals. Each person on the plan received unique access to the entire Game Pass Ultimate library across Xbox and PC, EA Play, and other benefits.

Advertisement

“On August 15, 2023, the Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family preview program will end as we review what we’ve learned over the past several months and investigate how to build an offer which we can launch worldwide. Thank you for your interest and participation in the Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family preview program. It has been incredible seeing our Game Pass Ultimate members share the fun of Game Pass with their friends and family," the company said.

Starting July 17, Primary account holders will no longer be able to add new members to their shared membership. Moreover, starting August 15, the company will be Xbox Game Pass Ultimate codes as a thank-you for participating in the preview program to both Primary and Secondary members.