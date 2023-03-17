Microsoft Launches 365 Copilot: Artificial Intelligence Integrated In Word, Excel, And More

As is evident, Microsoft is doubling down on integrating artificial intelligence across its product lineup. Now, the Redmond-based tech giant has launched Microsoft 365 Copilot, which it calls your ‘copilot for work’.

The company claims that Microsoft 365 Copilot “combines the power of large language models (LLMs) with your data in the Microsoft Graph and the Microsoft 365 apps to turn your words into the most powerful productivity tool on the planet."

“Today marks the next major step in the evolution of how we interact with computing, which will fundamentally change the way we work and unlock a new wave of productivity growth," said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft.

Advertisement

He added, “With our new copilot for work, we’re giving people more agency and making technology more accessible through the most universal interface—natural language."

Not only is 365 Copilot now integrated into everyday work and productivity applications such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, Power Platform, Viva, and others, but it also works with a new tool called ‘Business Chat’. This allows it to harness the full potential of Microsoft Graph’s latest update and use real-time data to seamlessly integrate information from documents, presentations, emails, calendars, notes, and contacts. Based on this, the tool can summarize chats and create plans from project files.

WATCH VIDEO: How To Track Your Missing Phone Using Google Maps | Step-By-Step Guide

Copilot, specifically in apps like Word, PowerPoint, and Excel—can help you save time and effort in writing, sourcing, and editing, Microsoft claims. Copilot gives you a first draft to edit and iterate on. In PowerPoint, Copilot can help you create beautiful presentations with a simple prompt, adding relevant content from a document you made last week or last year. In Excel, you can analyze trends and create professional-looking data visuals.

Advertisement

“Copilot in Outlook helps you clear your inbox in minutes, not hours. And every meeting is a productive meeting with Copilot in Teams. It can summarize key discussion points — including who said what and where people are aligned and where they disagree — and suggest action items, all in real time during a meeting," Microsoft said.

Microsoft acknowledges that there’s a ‘learning curve’ associated with Copilot but those who learn to adapt to this new way of working, stand to gain an edge and fundamentally change how people work.

Read all the Latest Tech News here