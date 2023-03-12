Microsoft May Launch GPT-4 For AI-generated Videos Next Week: All You Need To Know

The US-based tech giant Microsoft is reportedly planning to release GPT-4, the fourth generation of the large language model (LLM) that enables machines to comprehend natural language. As per reports, GPT-4 will offer new features including multi-modality, video processing and the ability to create AI-generated videos from simple text prompts.

According to Windows Central, Andreas Braun, Chief Technology Officer at Microsoft Germany, recently confirmed that GPT-4 will be unveiled next week at an event called — AI in Focus — Digital Kickoff, IANS reported. “We will introduce GPT-4 next week, where we have multimodal models that will offer completely different possibilities - for example, videos," Braun was quoted as saying.

The report said that GPT-4 is the next iteration of OpenAI’s Large Language Model (LLM), and it should be significantly more powerful than GPT-3.5, which powers the current version of ChatGPT. ChatGPT and other GPT-3.5-powered technologies are currently limited to text-based responses.

However, Braun’s comments imply that this may change with the release of GPT-4. The multimodal models of the LLM could pave the way for video production and other types of content, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Microsoft recently announced that OpenAI’s ChatGPT is now available in Azure OpenAI service for preview.

With ChatGPT in preview in Azure OpenAI service, developers can integrate custom artificial intelligence (AI)-powered experiences directly into their own applications, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Thursday.

“Cognitive services can be combined with Azure OpenAI to create compelling use cases for enterprises."

Customers can now access this ChatGPT preview at $0.002/1k tokens and billing for all ChatGPT usage will start on March 13.

Currently, with Azure OpenAI service, more than 1,000 customers are applying the most advanced AI models- including DALL-E 2, GPT-3.5, Codex, and other large language models backed by the unique supercomputing and enterprise capabilities of Azure.

