Microsoft Outlook Faces Second Outage In Less Than 24 Hours: Are You Affected?

Microsoft Outlook users have been unable to access their inbox for the second time in less than 24 hours this week. While Microsoft did confirm the first outage with a detailed report, we still don’t know how big the second outage is and how many people are affected. But going by the movement on Downdetector website, which tracks app outages, the needle did see a spike around 1:00 PM IST on Tuesday.

Some people have even shared the update on Twitter, asking whether Outlook is down again.