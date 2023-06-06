Trends :Nord CE 3 Lite ReviewPoco F5 5GAmazonRealme 11 Pro SeriesXiaomi
Home » Tech » Microsoft Outlook Faces Second Outage In Less Than 24 Hours: Are You Affected?

Microsoft Outlook Faces Second Outage In Less Than 24 Hours: Are You Affected?

More trouble for Outlook users this week.

Advertisement

Reported By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 14:10 IST

Delhi, India

Outlook faces outage once again
Outlook faces outage once again

Microsoft Outlook users have been unable to access their inbox for the second time in less than 24 hours this week. While Microsoft did confirm the first outage with a detailed report, we still don’t know how big the second outage is and how many people are affected. But going by the movement on Downdetector website, which tracks app outages, the needle did see a spike around 1:00 PM IST on Tuesday.

Some people have even shared the update on Twitter, asking whether Outlook is down again.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • Earlier on Monday evening, hundreds of users across the globe reported that Microsoft Corp’s product suite which includes Word, Excel and Outlook were down. “We’re investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web," Microsoft had tweeted.

    We are waiting to see if the company shares an update once again regarding this latest outage. Going by the outage tracker, it seems Outlook is down for people in most parts of India, however, we were able to access the platform at the time of writing this story.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    S AadeetyaS Aadeetya, Special Correspondent at News18 Tech, stumbled his way into journali...Read More

    first published: June 06, 2023, 14:10 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 14:10 IST
    Read More