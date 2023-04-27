Microsoft 'Phone Link For iOS' Feature Rolled Out: How To Use iMessage On Your Windows PC

The US-based tech giant Microsoft has announced that it is rolling out Phone Link for iOS to all Windows 11 users in 39 languages across 85 markets. The feature allows iPhone users to make and receive phone calls, send and receive messages via iMessage, access their contacts, and view their phone notifications directly on their Windows PC. With this feature, iPhone users will now be able to stay connected using the Windows 11 PC.
According to the company, messages are only delivered to a PC while the iPhone is connected via Bluetooth. Microsoft says the iPhone must be running iOS 14 or later, and this feature is not available for the iPad or Mac. Over the next few weeks, users will begin to see this feature become available on their PCs.
Please note that the feature is not available for iPad iPadOS or macOS. Also, messaging feature is limited by iOS. Image and video sharing and group messaging is not supported.
“With the ability to now make this PC/iOS Phone connection, we hope our Windows 11 customers will never have to worry about missing an important phone call or text while focusing on their Windows PC," Microsoft said.
