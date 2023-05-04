Microsoft Plans To Bring A Private Version of ChatGPT For Business: Here's What It Means

Microsoft has a definite lead in the AI chatbot race ever since it decided to invest $10 billion in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. The company got access to the popular AI chatbot which is now part of Bing, Office and more.

But even today, you have many entities that are hesitant to utilise the AI applications owing to privacy concerns, something that has forced Samsung to ban use of AI chatbots for its employees. But it seems Microsoft has a solid plan to work its way around these issues, by offering a private version of ChatGPT that will focus on data privacy and compliance with regulations.

According to a report by The Information, this privacy-focused version of ChatGPT will be sold to clients in the banking and healthcare segment. The report points out that Microsoft’s multi-year deal with OpenAI gives the company the rights to sell products from OpenAI which includes ChatGPT.

Advertisement

The private ChatGPT will operate through dedicated servers, the report mentions, which goes a long way to assure the businesses that their data and information will not make it to the public domain. And because of these specifications, the price of this ChatGPT avatar is likely to be 10 times more than what people pay currently for the standard version of ChatGPT.

These decisions from Microsoft clearly shows them thinking about ChatGPT beyond a regular AI chatbot. After all, the chatbot is now capable of using the internet to derive answers via third-party plugins.

Other tech giants like Google and Meta are still working on their AI chatbot versions, while the industry is already posing questions about the viability of using AI and how it could impact jobs in the years to come.

Regulators across the globe are clamping down on the impact of ChatGPT, many raising copyright concerns to stop its proliferation. But it seems OpenAI and Microsoft are keen to push on to the next level and have these business-centric AI chatbots available in the market later this quarter.

Read all the Latest Tech News here