Microsoft Pulls The Plug On Xbox One Game Development

Microsoft has said that it is no longer developing games for the Xbox One—its third mainline home gaming console, first launched in 2013. It has been close to a decade since the console launched. Intended to compete with the PlayStation 4, the console saw multiple hardware revisions post-launch—right from the Xbox One S to the more powerful Xbox One X, or Project Scorpio, as it was initially called.

“We’ve moved on to Gen 9," Xbox game studios chief Matt Booty told Axios. Microsoft has told that no first-party games under the Xbox Studios umbrella are under development, but this doesn’t mean that Microsoft will leave users in the dust and stop supporting the console.

Microsoft will be using Xbox Game Pass and its cloud streaming services to power the last-generation console. As noted by The Verge, the gaming giant is offering games like Microsoft Flight Simulator for the console using cloud streaming, and moving forward, Matt Booty acknowledges that this will be the way Microsoft maintains support for the system.

Notably, at the recently concluded Xbox Games Showcase this week, Microsoft showed no first-party games for the system—being able to run natively on it.

From the looks of it, it seems like Microsoft is going all-in with its current-generation Xbox Series X and Series S consoles and has finally embraced the “next-gen." The company has first-party games like the reboot of Fable, Starfield, and Forza Motorsport under development for the systems.