Microsoft Reveals Sony's PS5 Slim Could Launch In 2023: What We Know

The Microsoft vs FTC case exposed a number of trade secrets and internal information that might not have been revealed if it weren’t for the FTC’s antitrust investigation. Now, according to The Verge, Microsoft has stated in documents filed with the FTC that Sony is planning to launch the PS5 Slim later this year.

For the uninitiated, Sony sells two variants of the PlayStation 5 console: the PS5 with the disc drive and a digital-only variant. The disc variant costs Rs 54,999 in India, while the digital-only variant is cheaper by Rs 10,000, retailing for Rs 44,999.

According to the document shared by Microsoft, the PlayStation 5 Slim could launch for the same price as the digital variant, which is Rs 44,999 in India and $399 in the US.