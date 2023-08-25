Microsoft To Bring AI-Backed Features On Windows 11 Apps: All Details

The US-based tech giant Microsoft is reportedly working on different ways to bring artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to Windows 11. The company is considering adding AI-backed features to a few built-in apps in Windows 11, like Photos, Snipping Tool, and Paint.

You can find these apps pre-installed on Windows 11, and the new features might be introduced through app updates in the Microsoft Store or regular OS updates from the company, according to a Windows Central report.

As per the report, for Photos, Microsoft is working on an AI functionality that would allow the app to identify objects or people in photos and enable the ability to cut out and paste those elements elsewhere, like iOS and Android already do.

On Snipping Tool, the US-based tech giant wants to incorporate OCR (optical character recognition) technology to enable Windows to identify text in screenshots for faster clipboard copying. the company is also working on bringing OCR to the Camera app, allowing users to select text in a photo taken on the device.

Lastly, Windows Central sources said that Microsoft has also been experimenting with bringing generative AI to the Windows 11 Paint app. Users could ask Paint to create a canvas based on criteria set out by the user, similar to how Bing Image Creator currently works.

“Paint AI integration will be based on that same Bing technology," the sources added. It’s not certain when Microsoft will introduce these AI features to Windows 11. The company is still exploring ways to add more AI capabilities. They have an event on September 21 to announce new Surface hardware and talk more about AI in Windows.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced that it is rolling out ‘Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22631.2262’ to the Beta Channel, which includes a new Settings homepage, backup and restore improvements, and more.