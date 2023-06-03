Microsoft To Discontinue Cortana For Windows By Year's End: What We Know

Microsoft’s virtual assistant, Cortana, will be discontinued as a Windows standalone app in late 2023—the Redmond-based tech giant has announced.

Named after the artificial intelligence-powered assistant in Microsoft’s Halo video game franchise, Cortana was revealed in 2014, almost a decade ago.

However, Cortana will continue to be available in Outlook mobile, Teams mobile, Microsoft Teams display, and Microsoft Teams rooms, as this change only affects Cortana in Windows.

“Instead of clicking the Cortana icon and launching the app to begin using voice, now you can use voice and satisfy your productivity needs through different tools," the company said.

Notably, the company also discontinued the Cortana app for both Android and iOS in 2020 and phased out Cortana from the Windows taskbar when Windows 11 launched.