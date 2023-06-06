Trends :Nord CE 3 Lite ReviewPoco F5 5GAmazonRealme 11 Pro SeriesXiaomi
Microsoft to Pay USD 20 Million to Settle US Charges for Violating Children's Privacy

Microsoft to Pay USD 20 Million to Settle US Charges for Violating Children's Privacy

The company had been charged with violating the U.S. Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA)

Reuters

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 05:59 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

The order requires Microsoft to take steps to improve privacy protections for child users of its Xbox system.

Microsoft will pay $20 million to settle U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) charges that the tech company illegally collected personal information from children without their parents’ consent, the FTC said on Monday.

The company had been charged with violating the U.S. Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) by collecting personal information from children who signed up to its Xbox gaming system without notifying their parents or obtaining their parents’ consent, and by retaining children’s personal information, the FTC said in a statement.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment late on Monday.

The order requires Microsoft to take steps to improve privacy protections for child users of its Xbox system. It will extend COPPA protections to third-party gaming publishers with whom Microsoft shares children’s data, the FTC said.

“Our proposed order makes it easier for parents to protect their children’s privacy on Xbox, and limits what information Microsoft can collect and retain about kids," said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

“This action should also make it abundantly clear that kids’ avatars, biometric data, and health information are not exempt from COPPA," Levine added.

    • The law requires online services and websites directed to children under 13 to notify parents about the personal information they collect and to obtain verifiable parental consent before collecting and using any personal information collected from children.

    From 2015 to 2020, Microsoft retained the data that it collected from children during the account creation process, even when a parent failed to complete the process, according to the complaint.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    first published: June 06, 2023, 05:59 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 05:59 IST
