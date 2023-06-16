Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Microsoft’s Market Valuation Reaches Record USD 2.59 Trillion on AI Optimism

Microsoft’s Market Valuation Reaches Record USD 2.59 Trillion on AI Optimism

Microsoft is seen as a leader in the adoption of AI technology in the software industry owing to its huge investment in OpenAI

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 06:30 IST

United States of America (USA)

Last month, Microsoft began rolling out a host of AI upgrades, including ChatGPT, to Azure cloud services as well as its search engine Bing - in a move that seeks to challenge the dominance of Alphabet Inc's Google.
Last month, Microsoft began rolling out a host of AI upgrades, including ChatGPT, to Azure cloud services as well as its search engine Bing - in a move that seeks to challenge the dominance of Alphabet Inc's Google.

Microsoft Corp shares rose to a new record high close on Thursday as market optimism about the prospects of artificial intelligence (AI) has helped buoy the technology giant to a record market capitalization of $2.59 trillion.

Microsoft is seen as a leader in the adoption of AI technology in the software industry owing to its huge investment in OpenAI, the San Francisco-based startup that owns the widely popular chatbot ChatGPT.

Last month, Microsoft began rolling out a host of AI upgrades, including ChatGPT, to Azure cloud services as well as its search engine Bing - in a move that seeks to challenge the dominance of Alphabet Inc’s Google.

Advertisement

Microsoft’s shares closed up 3.2% at $348.10 per share on Thursday. The stock, which has gained more than 45% in the year to date, reached its prior record close of $343.11 on Nov. 19, 2021. The stock’s intraday record high was $349.67 on Nov. 22, 2021.

In addition, Apple Inc shares also achieved a record high close of $186.01 on Thursday, while shares of graphics chipmaker Nvidia set a fresh intraday record of $432.89.

top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • Earlier Thursday, JPMorgan analysts raised their price target on Microsoft’s stock, citing AI driving demand for the company’s products. Of the 53 analysts covering Microsoft, 44 recommended buying the shares and the median price target is $340, according to Refinitiv data.

    “We reaffirm our bullish-outlier viewpoint on generative AI and continue to see it driving a resurgence of confidence in key software franchises," JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note to clients.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: June 16, 2023, 06:30 IST
    last updated: June 16, 2023, 06:30 IST
    Read More