Microsoft’s Market Valuation Reaches Record USD 2.59 Trillion on AI Optimism

Microsoft Corp shares rose to a new record high close on Thursday as market optimism about the prospects of artificial intelligence (AI) has helped buoy the technology giant to a record market capitalization of $2.59 trillion.

Microsoft is seen as a leader in the adoption of AI technology in the software industry owing to its huge investment in OpenAI, the San Francisco-based startup that owns the widely popular chatbot ChatGPT.

Last month, Microsoft began rolling out a host of AI upgrades, including ChatGPT, to Azure cloud services as well as its search engine Bing - in a move that seeks to challenge the dominance of Alphabet Inc’s Google.

Microsoft’s shares closed up 3.2% at $348.10 per share on Thursday. The stock, which has gained more than 45% in the year to date, reached its prior record close of $343.11 on Nov. 19, 2021. The stock’s intraday record high was $349.67 on Nov. 22, 2021.

In addition, Apple Inc shares also achieved a record high close of $186.01 on Thursday, while shares of graphics chipmaker Nvidia set a fresh intraday record of $432.89.