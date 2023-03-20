Home » Tech » Microsoft's New Feature To Let Users Set Default Apps In Windows 11

Microsoft's New Feature To Let Users Set Default Apps In Windows 11

The tech giant will introduce a new deep link "uniform resource identifier" (URI).

It will give users more control.
Microsoft has announced that it will be making significant changes to the way Windows manages which apps open specific files by default, and how users can pin programmes to their Start menu on the taskbar or on the desktop.

The tech giant will introduce a new deep link “uniform resource identifier" (URI), allowing developers to send users to the correct section of the Settings menu when they want to change how Windows 11 responds to specific links and file types.

“We will soon introduce a new Settings deep link URI for applications to take their users directly to the appropriate location in Settings for the user to change their defaults," Microsoft said in a blogpost.

Moreover, the company stated that it will give users more control over which apps are pinned to their desktop, start menu, and taskbar by introducing a new public API that will display a prompt asking you to grant programmes permission before they appear on those interfaces elements.

“We will soon introduce a new publicly available API that will enable apps to pin either primary or secondary tiles to the Taskbar," the company said.

The two features will first be available to Windows Insider Dev Channel PCs in the coming months before appearing in the general release of the operating system, according to the company.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

