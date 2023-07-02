Mobile Phones, TVs And Other Electronic Items Get Cheaper In India: Here's Why

In good news, the Union Finance Ministry recently announced that the government has reduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the purchase of electronic items on the sixth anniversary of the GST implementation on July 1. The list of electronic items includes mobile phones, TVs up to 27 inches, refrigerators, washing machines, and more.

According to the government, now users will not have to pay 31.3 percent GST to buy smart TVs up to 27 inches, mobile phones and more. The Press Information Bureau shared the news of reduced GST rates on home appliances and electronic items via Twitter.

Previously, customers had to pay 31.3 percent GST when purchasing a mobile phone. Now, the government has lowered the GST rate to 12 per cent. As a result, mobile phone companies can reduce the prices of their phones, making them cheaper for consumers.

In addition, the government has also reduced the GST on TVs with a screen size of 27 inches or less. The GST rate has been lowered from 31.3 per cent to 18 per cent for these TVs. However, smart TVs have screen sizes of 32 inches or more, which still attract a GST rate of 31.3 per cent.

In a move to make home appliances more affordable, the Finance Ministry has reduced the GST rates on various products. Items such as refrigerators, washing machines, fans, coolers, geysers, and more will now attract a lower GST rate of 18 percent, down from the previous rate of 31.3 percent.