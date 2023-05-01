Trends :Nothing Ear ReviewSamsung Galaxy S23 iPhoneWhats AppInstagram
More Than 47 Lakh WhatsApp Accounts Banned In March In India: All Details

More Than 47 Lakh WhatsApp Accounts Banned In March In India: All Details

The bad accounts are banned by the messaging platform complying with the IT rules of India.

May 01, 2023

Lakhs of bad accounts are banned by WhatsApp every quarter
WhatsApp has banned over 47 lakh bad accounts in India in the month of March, in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021, the company said on Monday.

Between March 1 and March 31, “4,715,906 WhatsApp accounts were banned and 1,659,385 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users", WhatsApp said in its monthly compliance report.

The most popular messaging platform, which has nearly 500 million users in the country, received another record 4,720 complaint reports in March in the country, and the records “actioned" were 585.

“This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp’s own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform," said a company spokesperson.

Moreover, the company mentioned that the orders received from the Grievance Appellate Committee between March 1 and March 31 were 3, and orders complied with were also 3.

Meanwhile, in a bid to empower millions of Indian social media users, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar recently launched the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) that will look into their concerns regarding content and other issues.

The newly-formed panel, a move to strengthen the country’s digital laws to tame the Big Tech companies, will look into appeals by users against decisions of social media platforms.

The IT Ministry last month notified to establish three GACs as required under the recently amended IT Rules, 2021. In a major push towards an open, safe, trusted and accountable Internet, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has notified some amendments aimed at protecting the rights of ‘Digital Nagriks’.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

May 01, 2023
last updated: May 01, 2023, 18:55 IST
