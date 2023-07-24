Moto G14 Set To Launch In India On August 1: What To Expect - Price And Specifications

Smartphone brand Motorola on Monday announced the launch date of its upcoming affordable smartphone in India. The company is set to bring the Moto G14 mobile phone in the country on August 1 and will be available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart after the launch.

Moto G14 Price And Colour Options (Expected)

Pre-orders for the new Moto phone will also begin on the same date at 12 pm (noon). The Flipkart landing page has already offered sneak peeks of the phone’s features, specifications, and available color choices. The smartphone will be offered in Blue and Gray colour options. The Moto G14 is likely to be priced below Rs 15,000 in India. However, this is not official and we suggest our readers wait for the announcement from the brand.

Moto G14 Specifications

The Moto G14 will come with a glossy back, housing a dual rear camera setup along with an LED Flash. As per the specifications teased by Motorola, the upcoming Moto G14 will feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display.

Powering the phone will be an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The handset is set to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The company has assured that the smartphone will receive an upgrade to Android 14, along with up to 3 years of security updates.