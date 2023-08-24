Moto G84 5G Smartphone Likely To Launch In September: What To Expect

Moto G84 5G launch: Smartphone brand Motorola is planning to bring a new affordable G-series smartphone to India soon. Reports suggest that the Moto G84 5G might be launched in the country next month. The exact launch date is yet to be officially confirmed by Motorola.

According to known tipster ‘stufflistings’, Moto G84 5G will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display. It is said to pack 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The brand is planning to reveal the phone in September in India. It’s rumored to be available in a Viva Magenta colour, featuring a vegan leather finish.

Moto G84 5G could come with a 10-bit pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The tipster has also posted an alleged render of the handset, and it aligns with what a previous leak has already suggested.

A leak from last week indicated a hole-punch display design and in-display fingerprint sensor on the Moto G84 5G. It was tipped to debut in black, grey, and red colour options.