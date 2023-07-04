Moto Razr 40 And Razr 40 Ultra With Cover Display And Sleek Design Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Motorola has unveiled the new Moto Razr 40 series in India this week, and as expected, the company has brought both the models to the country for buyers. The Moto Razr 40 and the Razr 40 Ultra made their debut earlier this year, and now consumers in India can experience the latest Moto Razr versions. These new foldable phones compete with the Oppo Find N2 Flip and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip models, including the fifth-gen version that will be launching later this month. Motorola has focused on making premium products with comfort at the top of its mind.

Moto Razr 40 And Razr 40 Ultra Price In India

Moto Razr 40 has launched in India for Rs 59,999 and you get further discounts with select bank cards. The Moto Razr 40 Ultra comes to India for Rs 89,999 and you can get it at a lower price with bank discounts. Motorola will start selling the series from July 15 via its official website, Reliance Digital stores and online channels.

Moto Razr 40 And Razr 40 Ultra Specifications

Moto Razr 40 and the Razr 40 Ultra have the same 6.9-inch pOLED display but with up to 144Hz and 165Hz refresh rate screen, respectively. The cover display of the Razr 40 Ultra is 3.6-inch pOLED panel, with up to 144Hz refresh rate screen.

The vanilla version is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset with 8GB RAM, while the Ultra model gets the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with 8GB RAM as well. There is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the external cover and the back for the Razr 40 Ultra.