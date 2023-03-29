Motorola Moto G13 Budget Phone With 90Hz Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Moto G13 is the latest Motorola phone in the market and also one of the few budget 4G phones that have made their way to the country in the past few weeks. The 4G segment has been left high and dry thanks to the launch of 5G services in the country, but companies are finally realising the need for budget devices. Moto G series has been a popular lineup over the years and the company is hoping that the new Moto G13 continues with that trend.

Moto G13 India Price

Moto G13 has launched in India with two variants, pricing starting at Rs 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model, while you have to pay Rs 9,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option. Moto G13 will be available via Flipkart from April 5 in the country.

Moto G13 Specifications

Moto G13 features a big 6.5-inch IPS panel that gives you HD+ resolution but with a 90Hz refresh rate screen. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset which is a 4G-only hardware. You get the phone with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that is further expandable.

Motorola has also given extra focus to the design and build quality of the device, which is usually unheard of in this budget segment. It also gives you an almost stock Android-like UI which is based on the Android 13 version.

The phone carries a triple camera system with a 50MP sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The front of the device carries an 8MP shooter. Moto G13 gets a 5000mAh battery that offers standard charging speeds via the USB C port. Other features worth highlighting are dual stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

