Motorola Razr 40 Price In India Leaked On Amazon Ahead Of Launch On July 3: Details

Smartphone brand Motorola is set to launch its latest foldable smartphones — the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra, in the Indian market on July 3. The foldable smartphones from Motorola will be sold via Amazon India. Ahead of the official announcement, the base price of the Motorola Razr 40 has been accidentally leaked on Amazon India.

Motorola Razr 40 Price (Leaked)

According to the listing on Amazon India, the upcoming Motorola Razr 40 series will launch in India at a starting price of Rs 59,999. In a similar manner, Amazon also disclosed the price of the upcoming iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G. As per the leaked information, the starting price of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G will be Rs 33,999. The e-commerce platform has taken down the listing now and it is not visible on the platform anymore.

Advertisement

The Motorola Razr 40 series is already on sale in global markets, including China. In China, the Motorola Razr 40 was launched last month with a starting price of CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 46,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

Motorola Razr 40 Series Specifications