Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 India Launch On July 3: What To Expect Tomorrow

Smartphone brand Motorola is gearing up to launch its new foldable smartphones — the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra in India on July 3 (Monday). The company has already confirmed that the new Motorola Razr 40 series will be available exclusively on the e-commerce platform Amazon. The smartphone manufacturer has shared all the details about the two phones, including their complete specifications. The main difference between the two flip-folding phones is the size of the outer display.

Motorola Razr 40 Price (Expected)

The Motorola Razr 40 series is already on sale in global markets. The Motorola Razr 40 was launched last month with a starting price of CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 46,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant in China. In India, according to the leaked listing on Amazon, the upcoming Motorola Razr 40 series will be available in the country at a starting price of Rs 59,999.

Motorola Razr 40 Series Colour Options

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra comes in Fengya Black, Ice Crystal Blue, and Magenta shades, while the vanilla Razr 40 offered in Azure Gray, Cherry Powder, and Bright Moon White colours. We can expect these colour options to be available in India as well.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40: Specifications