Motorola Teases Higher Refresh Rate for Upcoming RAZR 2023 Foldable Phone

Motorola is set to release a new version of its Moto Razr foldable phone series, with a teaser suggesting an evolution in refresh rate.

While the previous Razr models had a lower refresh rate, the upcoming Razr 2023 is expected to feature a 144Hz refresh rate, according to GizChina.

This higher refresh rate would make it more competitive against other clamshell foldable phones in the market.

The Motorola Razr 2023 will reportedly have a 6.7-inch 1080p panel and could feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which was also used in the previous Razr model, GizChina reported.

However, there is also speculation that it could have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, making it the first clamshell foldable to use this chipset.

The phone’s performance will likely be on par with the Moto Razr 2022, but the increased refresh rate could make the phone more appealing to consumers.

