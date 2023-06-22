Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra Set To Launch In India On July 3: What To Expect

After their global launch, Motorola India will be launching the latest foldable smartphones, the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra, in the Indian market on July 3, a representative from Motorola has confirmed to News18 Tech.

The phones will be sold via Amazon India, and the teaser promotions for the phone are already live on the e-commerce website. Notably, the phones are already on sale in global markets, including China.

Earlier this month, Motorola India’s Twitter handle tweeted a teaser that hinted that the Razr 40 series is going to launch in India and even added a popup on its India website that said “Flip The Script."

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 Specifications

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, has a 3.6-inch OLED cover display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and when unfolded, it reveals a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. It has a dual-camera system with a 12MP main camera with f/1.5 aperture and OIS, and a 13MP ultrawide lens (also functions as a macro lens) with f/2.2 aperture. It also has a 32MP camera for selfies. The phone is powered by a 3800mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging.

The cheaper of the two, the Razr 40, runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It gets a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED inner display and a 1.9-inch AMOLED cover display. It gets a different primary camera, with a 64MP primary sensor but shares the 13MP ultrawide sensor from the Razr 40 Ultra. It also gets a 32MP selfie camera.