Mystery USB Adapter Spotted Alongside Apple Vision Pro Headset In WWDC 2023 Video

Apple’s Vision Pro headset launched earlier this week at WWDC 2023 and the response has been quite overwhelming, with people having radical opinions. Now, in an Apple developer Platforms of the State video, the Vision Pro headset can be seen connected to a USB dongle—and this has sparked a debate online as to what it could be.

The video shows what looks like a USB-C adapter connected to the right side of the Vision Pro headset. And—as spotted by MacRumors—in one of the shots, the adapter seems to have a USB-C cable attached to it, leading to a Mac Studio in one shot. So, it could be possible that the adapter is used to establish a direct connection to a Mac for visionOS app development—but the usage is not clear at the moment.