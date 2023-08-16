Netflix, Amazon Target AI Experts; Jobs Offered With Rs 7 Crore Package

As AI becomes increasingly popular in Silicon Valley this year, tech giants like Netflix and Amazon are eager to hire AI experts for positions similar to those offered by OpenAI—the creator of ChatGPT.

With these roles, people skilled in AI can land offers of up to $900,000, which translates to over Rs 7 crore per annum. According to The New York Post, these positions are currently open in the United States. Specifically, Netflix is looking for employees to work on its Machine Learning Platform and measure its success. A college degree is not an official requirement for the job.

Moreover, the role is also quite versatile, with the option of working from the office (in Los Gatos, California) or remotely from home in the West Coast time zone. As for Amazon, the job offer by the company is for the role of a senior manager in applied science and generative AI, and Amazon is willing to offer as much as $340,300 per year.