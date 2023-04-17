Netflix Down In These Countries: Here's How Streaming Giant Reacted

Netflix users experienced issues with the streaming platform on Sunday late evening. More than 11,000 users reported encountering streaming issues on the platform, according to Downdetector, an online tool for reporting tech outages.

The outage primarily affected services in the US, but users in other countries such as the UK and India also reported problems. The timing of the outage was particularly unfortunate, as it occurred during a planned live event featuring the reunion of the popular series ‘Love is Blind’.

The streaming giant acknowledged the problem and promised to fix the issue.

Advertisement

Netflix took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter and wrote: “To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."

In related news, Netflix recently said that it will bring 40 more games later this year, and also 70 titles are in development with its partners. The company also has 16 games currently being developed by its in-house game studios. Netflix launched games in November 2021 and has released 55 titles since then.

“It’s been a little more than a year since we launched games on Netflix to bring even more entertainment to our members as part of their Netflix subscription. In this short time, we’ve released 55 games, with about 40 more slated for later this year and 70 in development with our partners," the streaming giant wrote in a blog post.

Netflix also said that members will discover indie darlings, award-winning hits, RPGs, narrative adventures, puzzle games and much more. In January this year, the platform launched ‘Valiant Hearts: Coming Home’, the first of three exclusive games from Ubisoft on Netflix.

Read all the Latest Tech News here