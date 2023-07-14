Netflix Now Makes It Easy To Transfer Profiles Without Creating A New One: What It Means

Netflix is making it easier to transfer profiles, especially if you have been hogging your friend’s account and the whole password sharing has ruined a perfectly happy arrangement. The streaming app now allows its users to transfer existing profiles to another account. Having this feature means you can move all your viewing history on Netflix and recommendations to an existing account.

You might say this is not a big deal, but having the option to operate with the same playlist without having to create a new account sounds like an important update that is worth sharing with everyone.

Netflix is giving you the option when you select the profile transfer feature, wherein you can either create a new account, or transfer to an existing account, which needs the registered email and password to complete the process. Netflix is offering this feature in select countries for now, but expect more users to see the option in the coming months.