Home » Tech » Netflix Now Offers Customised Subtitles And Closed Captions For TV Users

Netflix Now Offers Customised Subtitles And Closed Captions For TV Users

Netflix realises that it has viewers who need different set of subtitles and now they can make the changes.

Advertisement

Published By: S Aadeetya

IANS

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 17:14 IST

California

Netflix TV users are getting new features
Netflix TV users are getting new features

Netflix is globally rolling out a new feature for its TV users which gives them the option to customise the size and style of subtitles and closed captions.

The new update allows users to choose from three sizes (small, medium and large) and four styles/colours (the default white text option, drop shadow, light and contrast), reports TechCrunch.

Earlier, Netflix users were only able to access the subtitle and closed captions’ customisation options via the web.

This update will improve the viewing experience of TV users. For example, setting the right size and style of subtitles can really help visually impaired, deaf and hard-of-hearing viewers.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

According to streaming data analytics company Conviva, 77 per cent of all streaming minutes globally in the first quarter of last year took place on large displays like connected televisions, smart TVs and gaming consoles.

“Today’s Netflix update comes nearly a year after the streamer launched badges for audio and subtitle descriptions, as well as expanded to more than 11,000 hours of descriptive audio in over 30 languages," the report said.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

S AadeetyaS Aadeetya, Special Correspondent at News18 Tech, stumbled his way into journali...Read More

first published: March 09, 2023, 17:14 IST
last updated: March 09, 2023, 17:14 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Ananya Panday, Saba Azad, Suvreen Chawla Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Satish Kaushik's Death, Release Of TJMM, Pre-Oscar Event Hosted By Priyanka Chopra Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week