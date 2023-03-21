Netflix Plans To Launch 40 More Games This Year: All You Need To Know

Popular streaming service Netflix on Tuesday said that it will bring 40 more games later this year, and also 70 titles are in development with its partners. The company also has 16 games currently being developed by its in-house game studios. Netflix launched games in November 2021 and has released 55 titles since then.

“It’s been a little more than a year since we launched games on Netflix to bring even more entertainment to our members as part of their Netflix subscription. In this short time, we’ve released 55 games, with about 40 more slated for later this year and 70 in development with our partners," the streaming giant wrote in a blog post.

Netflix also said that members will discover indie darlings, award-winning hits, RPGs, narrative adventures, puzzle games and much more. In January this year, the platform launched ‘Valiant Hearts: Coming Home’, the first of three exclusive games from Ubisoft on Netflix.

Advertisement

Now, the new game from Ubisoft will be launched on April 18- Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace. “Next year, ustwo’s brilliant and beautiful Monument Valley franchise is coming to Netflix, starting with Monument Valley 1 and Monument Valley 2, with more to come," it added.

The company further mentioned that it is working with the game developer Super Evil Megacorp (Vainglory, Catalyst Black) on an exclusive title based on an upcoming Netflix release. For this month, the company introduced two new games- ‘Highwater’, which is now available; and ‘Terra Nil’, which will be launched on March 28.

In addition, Netflix teased that it’s working with Super Evil Megacorp, the developer behind Vainglory and Catalyst Black, on an exclusive game based on an upcoming Netflix release. The company did not provide any further details.

Meanwhile, Netflix is globally rolling out a new feature for its TV users which gives them the option to customise the size and style of subtitles and closed captions.

Advertisement

The new update allows users to choose from three sizes (small, medium and large) and four styles/colours (the default white text option, drop shadow, light and contrast.

Read all the Latest Tech News here