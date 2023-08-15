Netflix Will Soon Make Its Games Playable On More Devices Like TVs, Computers

Netflix will test games on select TVs and computers in a first step to make them playable on more devices, the company’s vice president of Games Mike Verdu wrote in a blog post on Monday.

The company is rolling out a limited beta test to a small group of members in Canada and the United Kingdom on select TVs starting Monday, and on PCs and Macs through Netflix.com on supported browsers in the next few weeks.

The streaming platform had begun its push into the gaming experience by launching Netflix games on mobiles in November 2021. So far, the company’s titles have only been available on Apple’s iOS and Alphabet’s Android.

“Oxenfree" from Night School Studio, a Netflix Game Studio, and “Molehew’s Mining Adventure", a gem-mining arcade game, will be part of the initial testing.

Users can play the games on TV using their phones and those on PCs and Macs can play on Netflix.com with a keyboard and mouse.

“By making games available on more devices, we hope to make games even easier to play for our members around the world," Verdu said.