Home » Tech » New iPhone 15 Pro Renders Reveal Potential Changes: Titanium Frame, Bigger Cameras, 'Haptic' Buttons & More

New iPhone 15 Pro Renders Reveal Potential Changes: Titanium Frame, Bigger Cameras, 'Haptic' Buttons & More

According to new renders, the iPhone 15 Pro may come with a titanium frame, possibly replacing the current steel build, as well as a larger camera bump, redesigned haptic buttons, and significantly smaller bezels.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 15:29 IST

New Delhi, India

iPhone 15 Pro may get a Deep Red colourway. (Image: 9to5Mac/Ian Zelbo)
iPhone 15 Pro may get a Deep Red colourway. (Image: 9to5Mac/Ian Zelbo)

The iPhone 15 series is still half a year away and expected to launch in September. However, renders detailing what the iPhone 15 Pro could look like have come out—courtesy of Ian Zelbo and 9to5Mac. Based on the renders, users can expect quite a few changes compared to the outgoing iPhone 14 Pro models, including a titanium frame—which could potentially replace the current steel build, a bigger camera bump, redesigned ‘haptic’ buttons, and much smaller bezels. 

According to 9to5Google, the iPhone 15 Pro could feature a titanium frame with slightly rounded edges and perhaps even a brushed finish—replacing the current glossy finish that is infamous for picking up fingerprints.

Advertisement

The cameras are also potentially getting a fair bit of attention, being the highlight of the marketing material, with a much larger camera bump expanding on the already large camera module that the iPhone 14 Pro models have. Additionally, while it may sound strange, the smaller iPhone 15 Pro is expected to feature a bigger camera bump compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. 9to5Mac notes that this is likely due to the periscope zoom that could be reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. All in all, all the rumors point towards the new iPhone 15 Pro models getting even better camera sensors. 

RELATED NEWS

As reported earlier, the iPhone 15 Pro might finally switch to USB-C and feature solid-state haptic volume and mute buttons. 9to5Mac says that the “buttons will be replaced with two new haptic engines dedicated explicitly to emulating a button press." 

Finally, when it comes to design and aesthetics, the new iPhone 15 Pro models could be getting an all-new deep red color, which could replace the Deep Purple from the current lineup, and the phones may also feature slimmer bezels—coming in at merely 1.55mm. If the renders do turn out accurate, we can expect that it would mark the first time that Apple will switch away from the mute switch it has always offered.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shaurya SharmaShaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology....Read More

first published: April 08, 2023, 15:29 IST
last updated: April 08, 2023, 15:29 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Kiara Advani Looks Ultra Glamorous In Bold Red Cutout Dress, Check Out The Newlywed Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor Among Divas Who Ruled The Red Carpet At Awards Night, See Their Sexy Pics