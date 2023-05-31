New Malware Called DogeRAT Spreading Through Fake Android Apps: What We Know And How To Be Safe

A new malware called DogeRAT (Remote Access Trojan) is targeting users through the distribution of fake Android apps. Malware-containing apps are reportedly being sent across to users through Telegram and other social media apps.

First spotted by CloudSEK’s TRIAD team, DogeRAT is an open-source Android malware that can steal important information such as banking passwords, government IDs, and therefore leave victims vulnerable. It is targeting users across multiple sectors, including banking, e-commerce, and entertainment.

DogeRAT is a malware that is masqueraded as popular apps, and once it infects a victim’s device—apart from stealing sensitive information—it can even give hackers remote access to devices—further enabling them to use victims’ devices for a plethora of nefarious purposes like modifying files, viewing call records, and even taking photos using front and back cameras of an infected device.

CloudSEK further claims that DogeRAT has been found for sale by a malware creator in two Telegram Channels. In the channel, it is offered a “premium version" which has the advanced capabilities of taking screenshots, stealing images from the gallery, working as a keylogger, and even stealing clipboard data. And, CloudSEK notes that “the author of DogeRAT has also created a GitHub repository where the RAT is hosted along with a video tutorial and the following list of features/capabilities offered by the RAT."

As per Anshuman Das from CloudSEK, the scammers are focusing on “increasing their profit margins by not spending any money on launching a fraud campaign." Therefore, it costs significantly less for the scammers to use open-source malwares like DogeRAT.

How To Be Safe From DogeRAT And Other Malware?