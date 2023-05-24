New Nokia Phone, Nokia 106 2023, With UPI Support First look [Video]

Nokia recently launched its two new feature phones in India — Nokia 105 2023 and Nokia 106 - -with in-built UPI 123PAY functionality, enabling users to securely and seamlessly perform digital transactions even without a smartphone.
UPI 123PAY is NPCI’s instant payment system for feature phone users who can use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment service in a safe and secure manner.
The Nokia 106 has a 1.8-inch display with a QQVGA resolution and supports 4G connectivity. The device comes with a 1,450mAh battery. The Nokia 106 4G features an MP3 player as well. It comes with an in-built FM radio and has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro-USB port for charging.
On the other hand, the Nokia 105 (2023) sports a 1.8-inch display with a QQVGA resolution. The device has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro-USB port for charging. It has an in-built FM radio and is certified with IP52 water resistance. The Noki 105 is backed by a 1,000mAh battery, 25 per cent larger than its predecessor.