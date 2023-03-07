New UI For Google Docs, Drive, Sheets And Slides Released: All You Need To Know

The US-based tech giant Google has started to roll out an updated Material Design 3 user interface (UI) for its Google Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides on the web. The new update aims to simplify the UI, reduce clutter, and enhance collaboration.

“Following the release of Google Material Design 3, the refreshed user interface is purposefully designed to streamline core collaboration journeys across our products," the company wrote in a blog post.

As per Google, in Docs, Sheets, and Slides, you’ll see improvements such as:

- A simplified user interface at the top of your docs, sheets, and slides, helping you find frequently used actions faster

- Additional user experience improvements in commenting, background, rulers, and gridlines.

It is important to note that there are no changes in functionality, some features have been relocated to reduce clutter within the new interface. Notably, you can find the latest status info for the doc, such as last edit and version history, via a single entry point: the clock icon in the top right corner.

In Drive, you’ll see improvements such as:

- Key actions surfaced inline on files, for quick access and increased productivity, ability to select multiple items at a time

- Undertake batch operations for frequent tasks.

- New search chips (including type, owner, and last modified) to help you find files faster.

The new design rollout will occur over the next 15 days, with all users expected to receive it by March 25th. The update will be available for all Workspace and personal users, as well as for those on the legacy G Suite Basic and Business plans, said Google.

According to the company, the redesign will offer a simpler, more streamlined UI emphasizing the most loved tools within the products, helping users work more efficiently with the tools they know and love.

