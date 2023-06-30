Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Niantic Lays Off 230 Employees, Stops Development For Some Games To Focus On Pokémon GO

Niantic Lays Off 230 Employees, Stops Development For Some Games To Focus On Pokémon GO

Niantic, the developer of the hugely popular mobile game Pokémon GO, is undergoing organizational changes—including laying off 230 employees and halting development for some games.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 15:11 IST

San Francisco, California, USA

Niantic is letting go of 230 employees.
Niantic is letting go of 230 employees.

Niantic, the developer of the hugely popular mobile game Pokémon GO, is undergoing organizational changes—including laying off 230 employees and halting development for some games. The company is focusing on Pokémon GO and “long-term opportunities."

Niantic CEO, John Hanke admitted that the company’s expenses grew faster than its revenue, and due to the “revenue surge" during COVID-19 pandemic—the company’s headcount and related expenses increased; Niantic expanded existing game teams and “aggressively" chased growth.

But—post the pandemic—Hanke notes, “revenue returned to pre-Covid levels and new projects in games and platform have not delivered revenues commensurate with those investments." 

Advertisement

Now, the company claims that its priorities lie in keeping Pokémon GO growing as a “forever game." Niantic’s investment in the product and team has continued to grow as well. As per Sensor Tower, Pokémon GO—on average—minted approximately $1 billion per year since its launch in July 2016.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • Alongside the round of layoffs, the company is also sunsetting NBA All-World and stopping development for Marvel: World of Heroes. “We are reducing and focusing our platform team in line with the reduced number of games we are building, with the goal to do less, better," Hanke added.

    Further, John Hanke said that the company continues to believe in augmented reality (AR), and now, mixed reality (MR) as well. He notes that the recent surge of the concept with devices, such as the Meta Quest Pro and Apple Vision Pro “validates the long-term importance of AR." 

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shaurya SharmaShaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology....Read More

    first published: June 30, 2023, 15:11 IST
    last updated: June 30, 2023, 15:11 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App