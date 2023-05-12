Nikon's New Mirrorless Camera Costs Over Rs 3 Lakhs In India: Check Features & Availability

Nikon, the Japanese tech giant, has recently introduced its Z8 mirrorless camera to the Indian market. This latest offering comes packed with features including in-camera 8K video recording, autofocus with an AI-incorporated algorithm, 24-bit Pro audio quality, pre-capture release mode, and much more.

Nikon Z8 price in India

Nikon Z8 price in India is Rs 3,43,995 and it will be available for purchase by May end. The camera is aimed at both photographers and videographers.

Nikon Z8 Specifications:

The Nikon Z8 boasts a diverse range of video recording capabilities, including support for various formats such as 12-bit N-RAW, ProRes RAW, 10-bit Apple ProRes 422 HQ, and 8-bit H265 SDR. Customers can produce high-quality videos in 4K UHD/60p, 50p, and 30p resolution, which are oversampled from 8K. It can record up to 125 minutes in 4K UHD/60p and up to 90 minutes in 8K UHD/30p.

The Nikon Z8 comes with a Pre-Release Capture function. When using High-Speed Frame Capture+, users can record up to 1 second before the shutter button is fully pressed, or up to 4 seconds after the button is fully pressed.

Also, the camera’s autofocusing automatically detects approximately 3 per cent of the human face size in the frame. Subject detection also works in 3D-tracking, auto-area autofocus (AF), or 20 types of custom wide-area AF (12 types in video). Capture night scenes with clarity with the excellent AF detection range.

The camera is compatible with a wide range of videography accessories, such as the MC-N10 Remote Grip and wireless video transmitters, as well as v-mount batteries. Weighing at approximately 910g, the new Z8 allows for shooting for an extended period of time with its compact and lightweight video recording system.

“Powerful yet compact, Z8 is a complete package that offers features like in-camera 8K video with 12bit N log, 24bit Pro audio quality and newly introduced features like HLG(HEIF) format for 10bit still images, Pre-capture release mode making it easy for photographers to capture those decisive moments " said Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director, Nikon India, said.