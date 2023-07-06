No Hashtags And Easy Followers: Here’s How Threads Is Different From Twitter

Threads is finally, not the one you create on Twitter, but the new text-based app from Instagram that is said to be competing with Twitter in the market. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Meta has already claimed that Threads has over 10 million sign ups in around 7 hours since the platform was launched on iOS and Android. But as we have seen over the years, Meta has a track record of making copycat apps, where some of them have succeeded while some have just borrowed features from other competitor apps.

So, while the whole world has been talking about Threads as a direct Twitter rival, you might notice that the Instagram-centric platform doesn’t have all the features that Twitter has been offering for a while. Here is a look at what all Threads offers and doesn’t compare to Twitter.

Advertisement

Threads vs Twitter: How Is It Different?

No Hashtags For Threaders

The name might not have caught on yet, but people on Threads cannot use hashtags in their posts, unlike Twitter where you base the whole trend around hashtags. Threads still feels like a work in progress but not having hashtags on the platform makes it less relevant for brands and even celebrities.

New Way To Refresh Feed

Twitter users tend to scroll down to refresh their feed but with Threads you just have to tap on the home icon (Threads logo) to refresh the feed with new posts from your followers.

Unified Threads Feed

Another sign of its infancy is that you will see all the Threads from people, brands and celebrities in the same feed. Twitter has been offering a For You and Following tab which was differentiating the content you see for years but that has been tweaked since Musk took over the reins at Twitter. Expect Threads to have multiple design tweaks to accommodate different posts on the feed.

Advertisement

Threads With A Limit

Twitter started its journey with 140-characters, moving to 280-character in the past year or so, and now you have the option to tweet with up to a massive 25,000 characters in one post. Threads is starting its journey in a more sedate fashion, giving you a limit of 500 characters in one post, which can include links, photos, and videos as long as 5 minutes.

Advertisement

Not Made For Web

Threads is only compatible with iPhone and Android phones right now. You can view the Threads post on the desktop but Instagram doesn’t allow you to like, reply or create a post on the web. Instead, you get the option to install the Threads app on the phone to use these features.