Noise Clocks Over Rs 2,000 Crore In Revenue In FY23 With 100% Growth: Report

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 10:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Homegrown consumer wearable company Noise on Friday said it clocked more than Rs 2,000 crore in revenue in FY23 with a record growth of over 100 per cent (year-on-year).

Noise maintained its leadership in the smart wearables industry and is aiming to double down further in the next fiscal year.

The company, with 400 employees, is projected to sustain a robust growth momentum of over 70 per cent next year, through a combination of volume and pricing growth.

Over 95 per cent of its production is happening in India.

“Furthermore, Noise was also the first homegrown brand to ship over 3 million made-in-India smartwatches, reaffirming its commitment to leading the country’s vision of making India a global manufacturing hub," said the company.

According to latest IDC numbers, Nexxbase (Noise) stood third in overall wearables, growing by 97.3 per cent YoY and 11.9 per cent market share in India.

“Noise Colorfit Icon Buzz, Colorfit Icon 2 and Colorfit Pulse Go Buzz contributed to more than 25 per cent of its shipments," said the IDC report.

The company said it maintained an 80:20 ratio for its online and offline channels nationwide and further aspires to “cultivate strategic alliances that will facilitate broader audience outreach".

first published: May 14, 2023, 10:29 IST
last updated: May 14, 2023, 10:29 IST
