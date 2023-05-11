Nokia C22 Launched In India With 13MP Main Camera: Price, Specs And More

Nokia has launched its latest budget segment device in the market—the Nokia C22—featuring improved drop protection, a 13-megapixel main camera, Android 13 Go Edition, and is powered by an octa-core processor with a claimed three-day battery life.

Nokia C22 Specifications and Features

The Nokia C22 comes with IP52 splash and dust protection and features a metal chassis and polycarbonate back. For optics, the Nokia C22 has a 13-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. Additionally, it has a large 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 60 Hz refresh rate.

To power it all, the Nokia C22 gets a sizeable 5,000 mAh battery, which is claimed to offer three days of battery life.

The Nokia C22 runs on Android 13 (Go Edition) out of the box, and Nokia claims that it will receive regular security updates for at least two years. Moreover, the device features 2GB or 4GB of RAM, which can be further expanded by an additional 2GB of virtual memory. Nokia is also bundling a USB-C charger and a case in the box.

Nokia C22 Price in India, Availability

Nokia C22 is available in Charcoal, Sand, and Purple colors—starting at Rs 7,999 for 2GB+64GB variant. Additionally, Jio Plus Postpaid users using the Rs 399 plan are entitled to receive benefits, which includes 75GB monthly data and three add-on SIMs. Users will also get other benefits worth up to Rs 3,500, including 100 GB of additional data (10 GB per month for 10 months), as well as additional coupons worth up to Rs 2500.