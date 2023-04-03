Nokia Confirms News About The New Pure Design, Not Coming To Smartphones

Nokia has announced a new design UI for devices that has caught everyone’s eye and many people thought we could soon have this running on the Nokia Android phones. Turns out, the software is limited to Nokia’s business division, and HMD Global is reportedly not going to be using this UI for its smartphones.

The update hardly comes as a surprise, as the teaser visuals of the new UI uses the new Nokia logo which is associated with the enterprise business. HMD Global is the main entity which has the license to sell Nokia smartphones, and that company is not related to the business division in any way.

“Nokia smartphones will not be adapting the recently announced Nokia Pure design. The classic Nokia brand has an incredible history in mobile phones. Our Nokia phones continue the great momentum associated with the classic Nokia logo. We are proudly building and innovating on this heritage," HMD Global has been quoted saying in this report.

The statement clearly says that the Nokia phones will continue to have the old Nokia branding, and the phone will be running on the stock Android software, no matter which version the company provides. Nokia has a broad range of smartphones, and its business division has enterprise products, which will soon come with the Pure Design UI.

The decision is intriguing, but you can understand the position taken by the companies. After all, HMD Global has nothing to do with the Nokia business segment, and using the UI will be out of its licensing agreement with the Finland-based company.

HMD Global has been reworking its product strategy and continues to try its luck with new smartphones. The company recently launched a premium phone in the Indian market with focus on sustainable materials and ease of repair but specs-wise, people couldn’t justify the price tag.

Stock Android is a unique feature for Nokia phones, but a UI overhaul won’t be a bad idea, which could have some impact on its market demand, going by the interest around the Pure Design interface.

