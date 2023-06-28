Nokia G42 Smartphone With 90Hz Display And Android 13 Launched: Price, Specifications

Nokia G42 is the latest from the brand that has launched this week. It has a high refresh rate screen and a 5G chipset, which has become the standard in the market. The company has been playing in a different market with its products in the past few years but still you would agree that Nokia still makes one of the better looking phones in its range. It comes with a Snapdragon chip and gets Android 13 out of the box.

Nokia G42 Price

Nokia G42 has launched in two variants with up to 6GB RAM. The company has shared the $199 (Rs 16,000 approx) price tag for the 6GB RAM model, with the details for the 4GB variant not revealed yet. The phone will be coming to the US, UK and Europe.

Nokia G42 Specifications