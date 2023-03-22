Nokia Launches Affordable 'C12 Pro' Smartphone In India: Price, Availability & Specifications

Smartphone brand Nokia has launched a new budget C-series smartphone - Nokia C12 Pro in India, that comes with a 4000mAh removable battery with 10W charging, a 6.3-inch HD+ display, 8MP rear camera and more.

Nokia C12 Pro Price

The Nokia C12 Pro price in India starts at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM version and the 3GB RAM version is priced at Rs 7,499. The smartphone comes in Dark Cyan, Charcoal, and Light Mint colours.

The device is now available from Nokia.com, and e-commerce portals online as well as offline stores. The Nokia C12 Pro also comes with a 12-month replacement guarantee.

“After a successful launch of the Nokia C12 in India, we’re excited to launch Nokia C12 Pro across retail stores, and e-commerce portals for better availability for our customers. With its sleek design and impressive camera capabilities, we believe the Nokia C12 Pro will be a popular choice for customers looking for a reliable and versatile smartphone," Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President- India & MENA, HMD Global, said.

Nokia C12 Pro Specifications

The Nokia C12 Pro comes with a 6.30-inch touchscreen display (HD+) with a 60 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor. HMD Global did not reveal the name or any other details about the SoC

The smartphone offers up to 3GB of RAM along with 2GB of virtual RAM, which is borrowed from the 64GB of internal storage. Nokia C12 Pro is based on Android 12 (Go Edition).

In terms of camera specifications, the Nokia C12 Pro on the rear packs an 8MP rear camera. For video calls and selfies, there is a 5MP sensor on the front.

Nokia C12 Pro includes camera modes like – night and portrait. Connectivity options on the Nokia C12 Pro include Wi-Fi and GPS.

