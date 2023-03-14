Nokia Launches Budget C12 Smartphone Under Rs 6,000 In India: Availability And Specifications

Nokia has announced the launch of its new budget smartphone in India. The latest Nokia C12 comes with Android 12 Go edition software, HD+ display, 2GB of additional RAM, and a long-lasting battery,

Nokia C12 Price And Colour Options

According to the company, the Nokia C12 will be available at Rs 5,999 as a part of a limited-period launch offer. The first sale begins on March 17 on the Amazon India website. The smartphone comes in Dark Cyan, Charcoal, and Light Mint colour options.

“Nokia C12 further embodies the Nokia Smartphone Promise- Ad-free Android Experience, longer battery life, European design, two times more safe & secure, and of course, a one-year replacement guarantee for extra peace of mind. It comes with Octa-Core processor and virtual memory extension for enhanced user experience," Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global, said in a statement.

Nokia C12 Specifications

Nokia C12 comes with a 6.3-inch HD+ resolution display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has a plastic frame and back panel, offering added protection against accidental drops. Additionally, the phone comes with a one-year replacement guarantee.

The new Nokia C12 runs on Android 12 (Go edition) and is confirmed to receive two years of quarterly security updates. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc 9863A1 SoC, along with 2GB of RAM. The inbuilt RAM can be further expanded up to 4GB using unused storage.

In terms of camera specifications, the Nokia C12 comes with an 8MP rear camera sensor with autofocus and an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5MP lens at the front. The Nokia C12 offers 64GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Nokia’s C12 is backed by a 3,000mAh removable battery that supports 5W fast charging. The device also has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

