Nokia’s New 5G Phone Offers Removable Battery And Easy Repairs: All Details

Nokia is back again making phones that have a removable battery but this time we are talking about smartphones. That’s right, the brand has launched two new 5G phones in the market that are not only easy to repair but also let you change the battery when it conks off. The Nokia C210 and Nokia G310 are the two phones that have these features, but only the latter supports the 5G network.

Nokia claims you can easily repair parts like the display, battery or even the charging port of these phones. Nokia is working with iFixit to provide the tools to fix these parts without visiting a repair store.

Nokia C210 And Nokia G310 5G Price

The Nokia C210 is priced at $109 (Rs 9000 approx) for the 3GB and 32GB storage variant. While the Nokia C310 5G comes for $186 (Rs 15,400 approx) for the 4GB + 128GB model. We are hoping that Nokia brings these phones to other countries.

Nokia Budget Phones With Removable Battery