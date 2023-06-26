Not Just Phones, Nothing Could Soon Launch A Smartwatch As Well

Nothing Phone (2) is launching in a couple of weeks time but the company could be already working on another product for the market. Nothing has spotted getting a trademark for a product which many assume is going to be a smartwatch. The product has been listed as a smartwatch on India’s BIS certification website, details of which have been sourced through this report from a tipster.

Nothing has been working on multiple products since its debut with the Ear (1) earbuds. We already have the Phone (1) in the market, and the Phone (2) is likely to be a pricier option with focus on markets like the US this year. The news about smartwatch from the brand hints at a growing product ecosystem which has been reiterated by Carl Pei, Founder, Nothing in recent times.

Now that it has launched a phone and a wireless audio product, the next stage of wearable is understandably smartwatches. The fact that the product’s listing was spotted in India’s bureau website means this device will also make its way to the market.